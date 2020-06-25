Jacob Lang continues his successful summer on the Bluegrass Golf Tour.
The rising Greenwood freshman won the boys' 12-14 age division in the tour's events at Indian Hills Country Club and Franklin Country Club earlier this summer, and added a victory at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin on Thursday by shooting a 5-over 76 to beat second-place Ben Davenport by three strokes.
Lang shot 3-over on the front nine and 2-over on the back, capping off his round with a birdie on the final hole.
Bowling Green's Nathan Oliver was second in the boys' 15-18 division with a 3-over 74. Grant Puckett of Clay won the division with a 1-under 70.
Eli Turner won the boys' 13-18 (nine hole) division with a 21-over 57, Brady Hightower won the boys' 11-12 division with a 9-over 45 and Griffin Jackson won the boys' 10 & under division with an even-par 36.
Katie Gray of Elizabethtown won the girls' 15-18 division with a 9-over 81. Hannah Sumner finished a stroke behind her, and Bowling Green's Raegan Richardson tied for third at 12-over with Jacy Stricker.
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan won the girls' 14 & under division with a 2-over 74, while Abby-Grace Forbes of Russellville was second and Emma Walters of Bowling Green was third.
Raegan New and Caroline Childers both shot 15-over to lead the girls' 12 & under division.
The next Bluegrass Golf Tour event is scheduled for Friday at University Club of Kentucky.
