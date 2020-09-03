It’s been worth the wait for local Little League teams, with the District 1 Tournament finally getting underway on Saturday at Kereiakes Park and Phil Moore Park.
While the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., was scrapped back in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Little League teams were able to work with the state to come up with guidelines that allowed for a regular season before this weekend’s district tournament and the upcoming state tournament later this month.
Bowling Green East 11-and-12 year-old All-Stars manager Rick Kelley said they are fortunate to be able to work with the city parks and recreation department to come up with a plan that allowed this to happen.
“It’s been a difficult summer,” Kelley said. “Kentucky is one of the few states in the country that is having a state tournament, so we are fortunate for what we do have. We are excited about the opportunity to play a little more summer baseball.”
Warren County North 11-and-12 manager Kris Young said everything is extra special this year.
“There were some kids that just decided not to play,” Young said. “That wasn’t just North. That was all through District 1. The kids that stuck it out, it is special for them. They are all looking forward to it and ready to go compete.”
Warren County South 11-and-12 manager Cary Page said half of his league’s 12-year-olds opted not to play this year.
“It’s amazing to have this opportunity for the kids,” Page said. “They really didn’t know what to do without baseball there for a bit. It really rocked their world. Covid has been a different experience, for sure. To be able to let them have the opportunity to play for a district and possibly a state championship – that is an awesome feeling for these kids, for sure.”
Bowling Green East’s 12-year-old team has advanced to three Little League World Series since 2015, including last year. While that won’t happen this year, Kelley said the team is looking forward to competing for a district and hopefully a state title.
“This is a very talented group,” Kelley said. “They certainly would have had as good of a shot to make a run to Williamsport as anybody has. It’s disappointing from the standpoint that they don’t get to share in that opportunity to compete for a trip to Williamsport – it is at least something they can compete for and try to bring home another state championship to Bowling Green East.”
The tournament will take place over two days, with Kereiakes Park hosting the 11-and-12 year-old tournament and the 10-and-11 year-old tournament. Phil Moore Park will host the 9-and-10 year-old tournament.
“Everybody has really cooperated and done everything they can to maintain the social distancing and be cognizant of the virus,” Kelley said. “I think it makes sense to spread the tournament out a little bit and have it in two different parks to be able to continue to follow those guidelines.”
Page said they are fortunate to have excellent facilities capable of hosting during the pandemic.
“Safety is obviously the biggest key for the kids,” Page said. “I know the county and the city have really worked closely throughout this process all the way back in March, trying to figure out what is the safest way to play for the kids and the spectators. It’s nice to be able to see it through and have the facilities we do here in Bowling Green.
"Kereiakes is a great place. Phil Moore is awesome as well. Splitting them up is not ideal, obviously. We would love to be able to have everybody together, but in the situation that we are in it is awesome to be able to host it as a county and a city for sure.”
The 11-and-12 tournament and the 9-and-10 tournaments feature five teams with Daviess County and Todd County joining Warren County North, Warren County South and Bowling Green East.
Todd County and Warren County South do not have teams competing in the 10-and-11 year-old tournament.
The 10-and-11 tournament final is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, with the other two finals scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The district champion advances to the state tournament in Oldham County.
“We are expecting to see some good teams,” WC North manager Kris Young said. “It’s kind of different because there are only three teams in the 11s, so you’ve got a good shot to come out of it. Our 12s are a good ball team and I think Warren County North will represent well in the tournament.”
