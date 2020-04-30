There was never any guarantee that Bowling Green East would return to South Williamsport, Pa., this summer to play in the Little League World Series.
But having led three BG East squads to the LLWS since 2015, including last year's group, longtime coach Rick Kelley would have relished the opportunity to try again this year.
Like so many other traditional and iconic events, the LLWS has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced stay-at-home orders, school and venue closings and the prohibition of large gatherings nationwide since early March with no clear end in sight. On Thursday, Little League International announced the cancellation of its seven World Series events and 84 regional qualifying tournaments.
“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said in a news release. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”
The announcement was hardly surprising, but still difficult to accept for Kelley, fellow coaches and Little League players.
"I think that we probably all anticipated that this decision was coming, but to actually hear it is pretty disappointing," Kelley said. "It's heartbreaking for the kids who have dreams of going to the Little League World Series, which I think is the ultimate sporting event for youth."
Kelley would have had just one player eligible to return off last year's BG East squad that advanced to the LLWS, where it lost two games before wrapping up play with a 4-1 win over Australia in a consolation game. But he liked the group of players coming up after BG East's 10- and 11-year-old All-Stars advanced to the District 1 Tournament championship last year in Owensboro.
"The 10-year-olds won the state championship and finished second in the district last year," Kelley said. "They had high hopes and certainly had the potential to go a long way again.
"It takes a lot of luck, a lot of things going your way but they had the talent to make a run anyway."
Although the chance to move on to South Williamsport is gone for this year, there is the possibility that a shortened Little League season could still happen, complete with district and even state tournaments. Much depends on how the current pandemic crisis plays out and whether social-distancing and travel restrictions ease enough to make even a condensed summer season feasible.
"I think that'll be the next step," Kelley said. "I think likely what will happen is that you'll end up with an abbreviated season and then try to squeeze in a district and then a state tournament. I guess it sort of depends on what the governor does and when he gives the green flag to go back out there."
Kris Young, who coaches in Warren County North Little League's Major (11-12s) Division, has heard talk of a potential fall season running from August through October. Another possibility being discussed is a city/county league to play in the fall offering relaxed age requirements to include the 12-year-olds missing out on their final Little League season.
"It's on the table to have a county-wide fall league," Young said. "And we wouldn't necessarily go by the age requirements that Little League does, so the 12-year-olds would be able to play a season."
Young isn't ready to rule out some sort of Little League season this summer, likely starting in July.
"There's still a gleam of hope that Little League can have their district tournament and their state tournament," Young said. "We're just waiting from our administrator to see if that is going to happen."
Kelley thinks even a shortened baseball season is better than nothing, especially for players just getting started in the sport.
"Besides the all-star side of it, it's just the development that's going to get lost particularly for kids that are just learning baseball," Kelley said. "For them not to have a full season of baseball -- of mechanics and fundamentals -- is going to set them back tremendously and I don't know what impact that will have on overall numbers when you get to registration next year.
"... It depends on when the parks open up, but I think we'll have a few weeks of baseball anyway -- maybe half of a season."
