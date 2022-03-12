Those who know taxidermy understand that it isn’t creepy dead critters that loom over houseguests or that collect dust in the depths of a deep, dark basement.
No, quality taxidermy is meant to preserve memories, many of which are created with family and friends that hunters wish to remember for a lifetime. For them, taxidermy serves as a centerpiece for discussion, and for reflecting on the adventure, camaraderie and meals that came from the animal’s life.
It’s reverence, in a way.
Because of that, taxidermy is a highly sought-after, skilled service. It’s one that many hunters pay for each year. Today, it’s so popular that countless competitions are held throughout the country each year.
Josh West, owner of The Taxidermy Guy in Bowling Green, recently received top honors at the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Grand National Taxidermy Championship. He won awards as a participant in the master’s division, which attracts the most skilled turkey taxidermists, and toughest competition, in the nation.
The event took place at the 2022 NWTF Convention in Nashville. Tens of thousands of people attended the large sports show, and they were there in part to see some of the best turkey taxidermy work in the country. It’s truly a spectacle.
Professional taxidermists spend decades, even entire careers, hoping to perform well at this level. West has been competing in this arena for only a couple of years. He’s way ahead of the curve. He is honored to have placed so well, especially given the participating talent.
“It feels great for all of the training, studying and hard work to all come together,” he said.
He won two different awards. The first was “Best Strutting Bird,” which is a turkey in a strutting posture. The second award was “Best of Show,” which is top honors and even more prestigious. It’s one of the most difficult taxidermy awards to win.
After asking West what’s next, he said, “Just continuing to provide my customers with the best turkey mounts that I am capable of.”
Currently, he specializes in wild turkey mounts, and focuses solely on this type of taxidermy. He’s confident that consumers get a premium service from his skills and abilities.
“I offer a world-class mount for my customers,” he said. “I also build transport boards for easy transport, and I also make the tail fans detachable, so they fit in trucks and cars for the ride home. I also make them where you can remove them from the base, for easier transport as well.”
As spring turkey season nears, hunters will soon be in the woods chasing thunder. And they just might tag one they want preserved for a lifetime. Fortunately, turkey hunters have a great option located right here in southcentral Kentucky. Learn more at www.facebook.com/TheTaxidermyGuy/.