Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars scored a 10-stroke victory in the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) age division at the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series tournament held Wednesday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.
Loiars shot a 20-over par 55 for the win.
In the girls' 14 and under division, Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan was third with a 14-over 85. Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes finished fifth with a 91.
Bowling Green's Graham Hightower took sixth in the boys' 12-14 division with a 20-over 91.
Russellville's Elijah Forbes tied for eighth in the boys' 15-18 division with a 12-over 83. Bowling Green's Zach Buchanan was 14th (89) and Morgantown's Jonah Swift was 16th (97).
