Ryan Loiars of Bowling Green scored an eight-stroke victory in the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division of a GO Junior Golf Series event Wednesday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Loiars finished with a 37 to win his division. Morgantown's Kenneth Clark (50) finished fourth and Russellville's Zach Krohn (55) was fifth in the division.
Bowling Green's Rudy Pardue won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by one stroke with a 43. Bowling Green's Davis Gary (49) was fourth and Carter Hill finished fifth.
Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes shot an 83 to win the girls' 16-18 division, while Bowling Green's Sydney Hill won the girls' 13-15 (9-hole) division with a 45.
Emma Fitzgerald of Russellville won the girls' 13-15 division with a 93, with Bowling Green's Jenna Reneau finishing second.
Morgantown's Jonah Swift took fourth in the boys' 16-18 division with an 81. Bowling Green's Brett Hazelip tied for eighth with an 83, while Morgantown's Andrew Gill and Drew Daugherty tied for 10th with 84s.
In the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Ellie Morgan finished second with a 53.
Bowling Green's Johnny Brown took third in the boys' 13-15 division with an 87, while Russellville's Karson Rodgers was fifth.
In the boys' 8 and under (3-hole) division, Bowling Green's Carver Perry and Brooks Gary tied for second after each shot 16, while Bowling Green's Lane Gary was fifth with a 21.