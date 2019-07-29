Faith Martin continued her early command on the local tournament scene by capturing her second Goat Gary Junior Golf Tournament championship Monday afternoon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Martin shot 2-under par 70 to win the girls’ overall championship by six strokes over South Warren teammate McKenna Stahl. The tournament win is the second of the summer for the Spartans junior, who won the Girls’ Junior City Championship on July 19 at Paul Walker Golf Course.
Stahl finished second on Tuesday and Greenwood’s Emma Harmon shot 79 to place third.
Greenwood’s Carson Sturgill won the boys’ overall championship with a 70, edging runner-up Clark McDougal of Bowling Green by one stroke. Purples senior Collier Curd, winner of the Boys’ Junior City Championship on July 15, placed third with a 5-over par 77.
The 18th annual Goat Gary Junior Golf Tournament featured 98 junior golf participants.
Age Division Winners:
Bowling Green Country Club, Par 72
Boys 16-18 (18 holes)
Carson Sturgill – 70
Clark McDougal – 71
Collier Curd – 77
Girls 16-18 (18 holes)
Faith Martin – 70
McKenna Stahl – 76
Emma Harmon – 79
Boys 14-15 (18 holes)
Jacob Lang – 78*
Charlie Reber – 78
Michael Lang – 80
* winner in four-hole playoff
Girls 14-15 (18 holes)
Ainslee Cruce – 93
Raegan Richardson – 95
Macy Meisel – 102
Boys 11-13 (9 holes)
Connor Cobb – 39
Miles Deaton – 44
Logan Ballard – 45
Girls 13-under (6 holes)
Jenna Harston – 41*
Caroline Childers – 41
Sophia Gragg – 41
* Won on first-hole playoff
Boys 10-under (6 holes)
Rowdy Harris – 32
Johnny Brown – 34
Dylan White – 40
