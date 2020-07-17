Rockfield's Faith Martin rallied with a strong second round to claim third place in the Kentucky Girls Junior Amateur (Boys 9&6 Division) championship division Friday at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown.
Martin, a rising senior at South Warren High School, fired an even-par 72 on Friday to finish at 5-over 149. Lexington's Delia Gibbs won the title with a 2-over 146, one shot better than runner-up Savannah Howell of Calvert City.
Glasgow's Abbie Lee tied for 14th in the championship division with a 12-over 156, while Bowling Green's Emma Harmon tied for 21st with a 159 and Bowling Green's McKenna Stahl tied for 27th with a 163.
Bowling Green's Paxton Fuqua claimed a seven-stroke victory in the boys' 8 and under division. Fuqua fired a 7-over par 55 for the victory.
In the girls' 13-15 division, Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan tied for seventh with a 22-over 166.
