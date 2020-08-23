Reed Richey had a little extra pressure – of his own making – on the 11th hole during Sunday's final day of the third annual Mason Cup at The Club at Olde Stone.
Richey, a Bowling Green High School freshman, was facing a five-foot putt – normally, a gimme – that had already been conceded by his playing partner, Louisville's Brady Smith. Still, Richey wanted to make that putt for so much more than just a stroke.
On Sunday, Richey had a very special club in his bag – Mason Goodnight's putter. Goodnight, the namesake of the Mason Cup who died suddenly at age 10 in 2017, was Richey's close friend. On No. 11, Richey wanted to make one for Mason.
"I carried it around with me all day, got to hole 11, found a little tap-in – or what looked like a tap-in to me," Richey said. "I just pulled out the putter and there's so many emotions going through my head, thinking how much of an honor this is and just thinking about missing him. When it went in, I was just so emotional. I loved it."
The Mason Cup was founded by brothers Canon and Cooper Claycomb as a way to remember their friend and raise money for the Playing for Mason Foundation, which raises money to support youth sports and other children’s organizations in Warren and Simpson County in Mason's memory.
The brothers hosted the first two years of the Mason Cup, but this year Cooper had to go solo with Canon now playing collegiately at the University of Alabama. Cooper Claycomb served as captain of Team Claycomb during the weekend's events, capped by Sunday's match play pitting his team against Team Yoko – captained by Singapore native Yoko Tai.
"We were actually losing pretty heavily after the first nine," said Cooper Claycomb, a sophomore at Circle Christian (Fla.) who still considers Bowling Green his hometown. "I was scanning the scoreboard for a little bit, and we fought back. It felt amazing."
Cooper Claycomb faced off against his friend and playing partner, Luke Poulter of Orlando, Fla.
"Very, very, very intense – it was a battle," Cooper Claycomb said. "I was 1-up through three, then go to two down from the front nine. But I came back and won."
The big winner, by design, was the Playing for Mason Foundation. This year's event raised more than $120,000 to be split between the Playing for Mason Foundation and the American Junior Golf Association's ACE grant program.
Much of that money was raised by the players themselves, with each participant raising at least $1,000 for the event.
"This year we raised $60,000 (for the Playing for Mason Foundation) and for the past three years total it was $180,000," Cooper Claycomb said. "It's amazing."
Jef Goodnight, Mason's father and the creator of the Playing for Mason Foundation, said the annual Ryder Cup-style tournament at Olde Stone is critical for the charitable organization. Even the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic didn't dampen enthusiasm for this year's tournament.
"When things hit March, I was like 'Oh my gosh, the Mason Cup's going to take a hit,' " Jef Goodnight said. "But this is the largest amount of money that we've raised in three years. Each year it keeps going up and I think the event just kind of keeps growing and getting better. The talent level of kids that we have come to this event is absolutely amazing."
This year's event featured more of a regional field due to travel concerns, but still drew a top-flight field of junior amateur golfers. On Sunday, they were rewarded with a brilliant day of sunshine for the 18-hole singles match-play finale.
"It's an emotional weekend, but it's also a great weekend," Jef Goodnight said. "It's just great to have all these kids come out and play the Mason Cup in Mason's honor. It's also just tremendous for this community to wrap their arms around our family and support the Playing for Mason Foundation."
