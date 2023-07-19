South Warren's Sydney McClanahan tees off during the City Junior Girls’ Golf Championship held at Paul Walker Golf Course in Bowling, Ky., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan makes a chip shot during the City Junior Girls’ Golf Championship held at Paul Walker Golf Course in Bowling, Ky., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan tees off during the City Junior Girls’ Golf Championship held at Paul Walker Golf Course in Bowling, Ky., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren's Sydney McClanahan makes a chip shot during the City Junior Girls’ Golf Championship held at Paul Walker Golf Course in Bowling, Ky., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Daily News photo by Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com)
Sydney McClanahan made it back-to-back titles in the Bowling Green Junior Championship on Wednesday at Paul Walker Golf Course -- even if she did have to wait a bit to earn that championship.
McClanahan and the rest of the field had to wait out a three-hour rain delay before play commenced, but once play got started the rising South Warren junior settled right in -- which makes sense, since it is the course McClanahan basically grew up playing.
On Wednesday, she fired a 5-over par 79 to win the girls' 15-16 age division -- and the overall championship -- by a stroke over Bowling Green's Caroline Childers, who also competed in the 15-16 division.
"I felt pretty good," McClanahan said. "My driver was really off today. I really scrambled and my putter was on fire, so I was pretty happy about that."
McClanahan, whose South Warren squad opens the high school season Saturday with a tournament in Shelbyville, is looking forward to another strong season for the Spartans. She is already a the two-time defending Region 3 champion and finished tied for eighth in the KHSAA girls' state tournament last year.
Childers, who attends Bowling Green, stayed right with McClanahan the whole day as the competed in the same group. She finished with a 6-over 80.
"We were pretty much even through the whole round," McClanahan said.
Jenna Harson fired an 83 to finish third in the 15-16 division, followed by Lucy Zalla (91) and Jenna Reneau (109).
Greenwood's Langley Hunt won the 17-18 division by six strokes with a 12-over 86. Maddie Green was next with a 92, followed by Mia Usinger (101), Caroline Sharber (115) and Bella Humble (117).
Amy Tomblinson won the 12-14 division by six strokes with an 18-over 91. Mary Douglas Childers claimed runner-up honors with a 97, followed by Riley Miller (100), Darby Meredith (112) and Hayla Crabtree (130) rounding out the top five.
– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.