Western Kentucky's Dawson McDaniel shot a 3-under par 69 to earn a four-stroke victory in the college amateur division Wednesday in the Bluegrass Junior Amateur held at Bardstown County Club-Maywood.
McDaniel, a rising redshirt junior at WKU, is a South Warren graduate.
Western Kentucky rising senior Chase Landrum, a Glasgow graduate, tied for second with a 1-over 73. Recent Allen County-Scottsville graduate Owen Stamper, who will play collegiately at Middle Tennessee State, also tied for second with a 73.
Bowling Green's CM Mixon, a rising sophomore at Louisville, was sixth with a 3-over 75.
Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey won the girls' 15-18 division by two strokes with an 8-over 80.
Bowling Green's Tyler Earnhart tied for fourth in the boys' 15-18 division with a 3-over 75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.