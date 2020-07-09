Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey edged Bowling Green's Emma Harmon by a stroke to win the girls' 15-18 division in Thursday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at CrossWinds Golf Course.
McMurtrey, a rising junior at Glasgow, shot a 5-under par 77 for the win. Harmon, a rising junior at Greenwood, finished with a 6-over 78. Bowling Green's Macey Meisel was fourth with a 12-over 84 and Glasgow's Allie McCoy finished fifth at 13-over 85.
In the boys' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Nathan Oliver earned a three-stroke win with a 3-over 75. Scottsville's Peyton Cline and Tyler Ford tied for second at 6-over 78, while Bowling Green's Brennen Smith and Max Bewley tied for fourth at 7-over 79.
Glasgow's Jameson Corbin won the boys' 12-14 division with a 6-over 78, topping runner-up Eli Stamper of Scottsville by four strokes. Bowling Green's Graham Hightower was third with an 85.
Glasgow's Griffin Jackson won the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division with a 1-under 35. Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley tied Elizabethtown's Charlie Proctor for second with an even-par 36.
In the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars won with a 15-over 51.
Bowling Green's Jackson Lee won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 7-over 43, while Bowling Green's Caroline Childers won the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division with an 8-over 44.
