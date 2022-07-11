Bowling Green's Landon Meisel took first place in a PGA Kentucky Junior Tour event July 5 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Meisel won the boys' 16-18 age division by a stroke after shooting a 4-over-par 76.

Bowling Green's Graham Hightower tied for fourth with an 83, Glasgow's Clay Pippen took sixth with an 84 and Glasgow's Jase Cook was ninth with a 92.

In the boys' 13-15 division, Bowling Green's Layton Richey won by three strokes with a 1-over 76. Scottsville's Barton Rutledge finished eighth with an 89.

Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by six strokes with a 2-over 38.

In the boys' 10-and-under division, Bowling Green's Paxton Fuqua won by 11 strokes with a 2-over 38.

Bowling Green's Caroline Childers was second in the girls' 13-15 division with a 94, and Mary Douglas Childers finished third with a 109.

Bluegrass Golf Tour

Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes tied for first place in the girls' 15-18 age division in Sunday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Dix River Country Club in Stanford.

Forbes shot a 16-over-par 87 to tie Richmond's Haley Rice for first in the division.

Forbes finished second in the BGT's Combo Regional No. 8 after firing a 92 on Saturday at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville.