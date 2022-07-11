COMMUNITY GOLF Meisel wins PGA Kentucky Tour event at BGCC Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green's Landon Meisel took first place in a PGA Kentucky Junior Tour event July 5 at Bowling Green Country Club.Meisel won the boys' 16-18 age division by a stroke after shooting a 4-over-par 76.Bowling Green's Graham Hightower tied for fourth with an 83, Glasgow's Clay Pippen took sixth with an 84 and Glasgow's Jase Cook was ninth with a 92. In the boys' 13-15 division, Bowling Green's Layton Richey won by three strokes with a 1-over 76. Scottsville's Barton Rutledge finished eighth with an 89.Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by six strokes with a 2-over 38.In the boys' 10-and-under division, Bowling Green's Paxton Fuqua won by 11 strokes with a 2-over 38. Bowling Green's Caroline Childers was second in the girls' 13-15 division with a 94, and Mary Douglas Childers finished third with a 109.Bluegrass Golf TourRussellville's Abby-Grace Forbes tied for first place in the girls' 15-18 age division in Sunday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Dix River Country Club in Stanford.Forbes shot a 16-over-par 87 to tie Richmond's Haley Rice for first in the division.Forbes finished second in the BGT's Combo Regional No. 8 after firing a 92 on Saturday at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pga Kentucky Junior Tour Bowling Green Country Club Landon Meisel Layton Richey Adrian Bewley Paxton Fuqua Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series Abby-grace Forbes Division Sport Golf Bowling Green Event Forbes Tour Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you