The host Madisonville Miners scored the game-winning run on a walk-off error to slide past the Franklin Duelers for a 6-5 win in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Tuesday night.
The game-winner capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth for Madisonville (12-25).
Franklin (13-24) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. Jacob Curtis drove in the Duelers' first run with an RBI single, then scored the second with a successful steal of home.
In the third, Franklin plated two more runs on Benny Hymes' two-run home run to center field. Then in the fourth, the Duelers increased their lead to 5-2 when Luis Perez scored on a wild pitch.
For the Miners, Will Gibbs was 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and three RBIs. Brennon Williams added a 3-for-4 day, while Justin Ramirez and Evan Liddle added two hits each.
Hymes went 2-for-5 wth a homer and two RBIs, and Joey Johnston added two hits for the Duelers.
Franklin is back in action Wednesday night at home against the Paducah Chiefs. Game time is 7:05 p.m.