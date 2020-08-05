Bowling Green's Emily Morgan sank a hole-in-one Monday at CrossWinds Golf Course.
Morgan, a 2020 Greenwood High School graduate and incoming freshman women's golfer at Sewanee University, aced the 153-yard, par-3 No. 7 hole at CrossWinds with her 8-iron.
David Rabold witnessed the shot.
