Girls' Junior Golf Championship

Emily Morgan hits from the ninth hole fairway Friday, July 19, 2019, during the Girls' Junior Golf Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course. (Bac Totrong/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Bac Totrong/Daily News

Bowling Green's Emily Morgan sank a hole-in-one Monday at CrossWinds Golf Course.

Morgan, a 2020 Greenwood High School graduate and incoming freshman women's golfer at Sewanee University, aced the 153-yard, par-3 No. 7 hole at CrossWinds with her 8-iron.

David Rabold witnessed the shot.

