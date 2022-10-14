Hybrid striped bass

Chase Wininger, branch manager for the Kentucky Afield television show, holds a chunky hybrid striped bass he caught from the Ohio River at the Falls of the Ohio in early October. October and November are great months to fish for hard pulling hybrid striped bass in Kentucky.

 KENTUCKY AFIELD

​Dr. James Henshall, the “apostle of the black bass” famously said: “I consider him (black bass) inch for inch, pound for pound, the gamest fish that swims.”

– Author Lee McClellan is a nationally award-winning associate editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, the official publication of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He is a life-long hunter and angler, with a passion for smallmouth bass fishing.