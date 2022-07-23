A field of 156 golfers converged on The Club at Olde Stone for last week’s 73rd U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, but for one golfer the event felt more like a homecoming.
Kynadie Adams, an 18-year-old from Nashville, is a member of Olde Stone. Adams got the chance to play on her home course last week – advancing to the round of 16. It was her best showing in her third time competing in the event.
While Adams' week didn’t culminate with a championship, it was still a week she said she will always cherish.
“It’s been pretty neat,” Adams said. “It never happens when you get to have a USGA event at your home course, so that was just crazy in general. It was a lot of fun having my friends and family here to support me and everybody cheering me on from the club. I wish it could have been a little bit longer, but I really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun.”
The University of Alabama signee said there was plenty of buzz among members at Olde Stone eager to see a member play in the event.
“Even before I qualified people asked me if I was going to be playing in the event and I just told them yes because I expected it and I know everybody else expected it,” Adams said. “I expected it. I had been in the last two and I’m the top junior, so I expected it just as much as they did. I would say that was one of the bigger moments for me personally because it meant so much to me. I was putting a lot of pressure on myself. I was able to pull through.”
Adams said qualifying was the hardest part. She got off to a rough start with two early double bogeys at the USGA qualifying event at Otter Creek Golf Course in Columbus, Ind., before rallying to finish 2-over par – surviving a 5-for-3 playoff to earn the chance to play on her home course.
“It definitely was the hardest part,” Adams said. “Just being here meant a lot to me. I think (once I qualified) it made the prep a little easier. I really just played out here as much as I could – got to know the course.
“Definitely to just qualify and be in was special to me.”
As the hometown entrant, Adams got the chance to kick off the tournament on Monday – hitting the opening tee shot.
“That was something I probably won’t forget,” Adams said. “That was pretty neat. I wish it would have been a driver, but 5-iron is OK too. That was so cool. There’s really not any words to explain that.”
Once the event began, Adams had to battle through a grueling two rounds to make the cut of the final 64 golfers. She shot 1-over par 73 on Monday and finished with a 2-over 75 on Tuesday – birdying her final hole – to advance to match play.
“I definitely had to grind,” Adams said. “The last nine holes were something else. I got up and down from a lot of interesting spots – places I know I don’t want to be, but I was able to do it. I think after the first day I realized this was not the same Olde Stone I normally play. I had to adjust to that and was able to do that and got to match play.”
Adams, who was winless in match play in her previous two appearances in the event, opened match play with a 3 and 2 win over Katie Cranston on Wednesday.
“That was big,” Adams said. “All you have to do is win the first one and you get a lot of confidence. I’ll definitely be learning from this, figuring out how to make less mistakes, and get ready to play in the U.S. (amateurs) and get on with match play there.”
She followed that up with a 5 and 4 win over eighth seeded Samantha Olsen on Thursday morning before falling 4 and 3 to ninth seeded Justice Bosio on Thursday afternoon.
“I just made too many mistakes,” Adams said. “That is something I struggle with. It’s why I haven’t been great with match play in the past. She made maybe one mistake – made a bunch of pars and birdies – and played really solid. I fell behind a little bit and wasn’t able to catch back up.”
Adams said the week provided plenty of memories, including the chance to play in front of a home crowd.
“Everybody was so supportive, wanting to come out and watch and cheer me on,” Adams said. “It was pretty neat. I don’t really play many golf tournaments close to home. I am usually traveling. Everybody wants to always come watch … so a lot of my friends were able to come watch me play for the first time. It was cool having friends and family out here.”
Adams will head to the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chamber Bay in University Place, Wash., early next month before heading to Alabama for her freshman year after that.
“It’s coming up pretty quick,” Adams said. “I’m pumped. Alabama was one of the first places that I visited and I loved it. It was definitely one of my top schools from the beginning. To be able to go to that program and be an athlete at Alabama is something you can’t really turn down.”