Preparations are almost complete for the Club at Olde Stone with the 74th annual U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship set to begin Monday.
The event, open to female amateurs who have not turned 19 on or before the final day of the championship and have a handicap index not exceeding 9.4, has been nearly three years in the making for Olde Stone – the first-ever USGA championship held on the course that opened in 2006.
USGA championship director Tracy Parsons said Olde Stone is a perfect fit to host the event.
“Part of it I think was the clubhouse facilities were more than adequate for what we need in terms of the size of the player field and the amount of volunteers and caddies that we can pull from the community,” Parsons said. “The golf course length and setup was a good fit for that demographic. We felt like it was a good test that matched up with that demographic.”
The event will feature a field of 156 golfers competing in 36 holes of stroke play over two days before the field will be reduced to the lowest 64 scores for the championship’s match-play bracket. All matches will be contested at 18 holes until the 36-hole final. The winner of the Girls’ Junior Championship receives an exemption into the following year’s U.S. Women’s Open Championship.
This is the first U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship played in Kentucky but will be the sixth USGA championship in the state. The last was the 2007 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links Championship at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
The field ranges from ages 12 to 18 with the average age 16.5 years old. There were 45 qualifying states across the country with one qualifying site in Canada and one in Mexico. Twenty-six golfers earned exemptions through various categories.
“These players are elite amateurs,” Parsons said. “We will have players from all across the country and all across the world come to Bowling Green. What you are seeing at Olde Stone this week is basically the precursor to the future of the game.”
There are 31 states and 14 countries represented in the field. Three golfers from Kentucky will compete – including Marshall County’s Trinity Beth, a two-time Kentucky Miss Golf selection.
The field also includes one member of Olde Stone – Nashville’s Kynadie Adams, a University of Alabama commit who will have boyfriend and reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion Nicholas Dunlap on her bag for the early portion of the championship.
“I definitely think it was exciting for the membership to see that one of their own advanced to the championship,” Parsons said. “I know she is going to have a lot of support from the club. They are all very excited to come out and watch her compete.”
Golfers will get practice rounds on Saturday and Sunday, with the first two rounds on Monday and Tuesday. Match play will begin July 19, with the championship scheduled for July 23.
“It’s a marathon of golf, for sure,” Parsons said. “It’s a lot of golf, but that is part of the test. Not only is it a mental test, it’s a talent test and an endurance test. Olde Stone definitely has some elevation changes here, so it will be fun to watch.”
The event is open to the public and admission is free. Parsons said this is a great chance for golf fans to see a lot of quality golf next week.
“Folks can come out with their families and find a great spot,” Parsons said. “They can follow groups out there. They can find their favorite hole and sit and watch all the groups come through. But really part of what I love about USGA championships is they are so inspiring not only to the people that play in them, but also to the people that watch them.”