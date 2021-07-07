The Paducah Chiefs tallied 13 hits en route to a 13-4 win over the homestanding Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Tuesday night.
Franklin (10-16) trailed 5-0 before tallying a run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Danny Garcia's solo home run.
Paducah (5-21) broke the game open in the top of the sixth with a five-run rally to increase its lead to 10-1).
The Duelers got one run back in the bottom of the eighth when Davis Burick drew a bases-loaded walk to force in a run, then plated two more in the ninth when a run scored on a balk and Austin Ehren delivered an RBI groundout.
Corbin Hayden earned the win for the Chiefs after allowing four hits and two runs with 12 strikeouts in seven innings.
Cade Vernon took the loss for Franklin after giving up six hits and five runs in four innings. He struck out four.
Brant Brown paced the Chiefs with a home run and five RBIs. Ja'lil Akbar was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Cade Rogers was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
The Duelers are back in action Wednesday night at home against the Muhlenberg County Stallions. Game time is 7:05 p.m.