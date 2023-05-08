COMMUNITY GOLF Pair of golfers win on Blue Grass tour By the Daily News May 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pair of local golfers picked up victories during the Blue Grass Golf Tour Junior Series event at the Bardstown Country Club-Maywood.Bowling Green’s Caroline Childers picked up a one-shot win in the girls’ 15-18 division after carding a 2-over par 38. Bowling Green’s Elsie Espinola shot a 3-over 39 to win the girls’ 14 and under division. Scottsville’s Ella Anderson was third with a 45.Glasgow’s Bo Shelton carded a 39 to finish third in the boys’ 15-18 division, while Luke McClanahan finished fourth in the boys’ 11-12 division.{&end} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blue Grass Golf Tour Caroline Childers Elsie Espinola Bardstown Country Club-maywood Recommended for you