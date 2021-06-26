Dawson McDaniel is always a little nervous on the first tee.
Saturday was a little different for the South Warren product and Western Kentucky University golfer, as his group stepped up to the first hole of the opening round of the Pickens Amateur Championship at Crosswinds Golf Course.
After the tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event returned Saturday with McDaniel joining fellow South Warren products CM Mixon, Jared Brown and Will Brown as the first group to tee off at hole No. 1 – unofficially leading the restart of the tournament that began in 1998 as the Hartland Invitational.
“I think that is the best part of any tournament, the first tee. Actually being able to tee it up in the Pickens after COVID and everything, it made you appreciate it more. You appreciate the opportunity to go out and play because you never know. We may have another crazy year and not get to play it again.”
McDaniel, who shot a 3-under 69 Saturday, played in the Paul Walker Invitational earlier this month. He said having both tournaments back is a big deal for local golf.
“It’s just nice to have both the Walker and the Pickens back,” McDaniel said. “Some of the best guys in the city come in and play this, so it is good to test your game against those guys.
“It was just a really competitive group and we had a lot of fun today.”
Jared Brown, who won the Pickens in 2016 and 2017 and played collegiate golf at Eastern Kentucky, agreed it was nice to get back into the swing of things.
“It’s a familiar course,” Jared Brown said. “Obviously I have had success here in the past, so it is good to get on familiar ground. I didn’t play like I wanted to today, but the wind was kind of kicking up and it’s harder to shoot good scores. It’s a good feeling because we haven’t been able to play competitive golf in the last year and half.
“I got to get in the Walker and play pretty well there, but it is good to get some more reps in.”
For Mixon, it was a chance to get back on the course. The University of Louisville golfer was playing his first competitive round in two and a half months due to an injury.
“It was just a pleasure,” Mixon said. “I always love competing out here. It’s always great competition. The people out here can play some really good golf. It was honestly just a blast.”
Mixon, who shot a 71 on Saturday, said playing with familiar faces added to the fun.
“It was so fun to spend a little time with them,” Mixon said. “We don’t get to do this very much because we’re all traveling.”
Will Brown, Jared’s older brother, joked that he was in a stacked group Saturday.
“I guess the only pressure was just to not slow them down,” Will Brown said. “Once you get going and you know you are hitting it OK, it’s really not that bad actually. You might say there is less pressure because nobody expects anything out of me. They don’t expect me to win the group, so it wasn’t too bad.”
This year’s event drew 129 golfers with the final round Sunday. After Saturday’s strong round, McDaniel said he hopes to be in the mix and have a chance to add his name to the list of tournament winners.
“That’s always the goal after the first day, to get in position and have a shot at tomorrow – see if you can win the thing,” McDaniel said.