The next Tiger Woods or Collin Morikawa may well have taken their first step toward greatness on Monday at Hobson Grove Golf Course.
More likely, and the goal of Monday's putting tournament held by volunteers with the Bowling Green-Warren County Junior Golf Association, was to spark interest and introduce the game to a new group of young players who for the most part had never before picked up a club or set foot on a putting green.
"Normally we have the Junior Championship at Paul Walker, where kids sign up and they have a putting championship over there as well," Hobson Grove golf professional Chris Kendall said. "With this one, we were wanting kids who'd never really played golf before – kind of put clubs in their hands and introduce them to the game."
The event, held in a contest format on the Hobson Grove putting greens, provided about two dozen golfing novices from the Parker Bennett Community Center a few quick lessons on how to putt before turning them loose on a course designed to test their newfound abilities.
Jalan Franklin, 9, said he learned a lot from Monday's putting contest.
"You've got to stay focused and listen to what the coach says and you can learn a lot of stuff," Franklin said.
One of those volunteer coaches Monday was Western Kentucky University Police Department Chief Mitchell Walker, who spent time working with participants to unravel the mysteries of the short game.
"We're always looking for opportunities to get involved with the community," Walker said. "So Stan England, good friend of mine, contacted me and asked if I wanted to be a part of bringing kids to the golf course and doing some junior golf tournaments and putting. I told him I didn't know a whole lot about golfing, but it sounded like a lot of fun to me so here we are."
Stan England, the Bowling Green-Warren County Junior Golf Association director, said Monday's contest is the first of what should be a series of introductory events for new youth golfers in the area.
"That's our hope, to get those things in place," England said. "Whether we get it all this year or not, at least we're on the verge of it being on the calendar.
" ... The plan was the junior golf association that we have, under the direction of the parks and recreation department, is to develop opportunities here at Hobson Grove and at Paul Walker for kids to participate in golf at the highest level like the high school kids play for the city championship at the top. We're trying to introduce kids at Hobson Grove to the putting green, chipping, driving."
Three players – DJ Lanezby, Johntavious Atkins and Jamarri Anderson – tied for first place on Monday. Kingston Myles, Chloe Moore and Nearian Woods tied for second, while Keyshaun Greene, Akayran Goodnight and Jataya White tied for third.