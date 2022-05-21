For all of the competitors in this weekend’s 24th Annual Truist All-American Soap Box Derby, the road to Akron, Ohio, and the world championships later this summer begins at Phil Moore Park.
For Nathen Christian and Kelsey Sanford, it’s a chance to repeat last year’s magical run.
Christian and Sanford were two of three winners from last year’s local race that finished in the top three at the world championships. Christian finished first in the Local Super Stock Division, while Sanford finished third in the Local Stock Division.
Both were back Saturday beginning a journey at a new level. Sanford moved up to Super Stock, while Christian is now competing in the Masters division. The Super Stock division is designed for intermediate-level racers ages 10 to 17 and the Masters division is for advanced racers ages 10 to 20.
Even before he got in his new car for the first time, Christian said he was just approaching it like any other race.
“It’s kind of the same journey,” Christian said. ”It still feels the same. Of course, I feel older. It’s been 10 to 11 years since I've been in this sport.”
Christian added he doesn’t feel any pressure after winning last year.
“It’s definitely different,” Christian said. “I’ve never been in a Masters car before. We will have to see how it goes, but I believe I will do well today.
“... I’m just here to do my best and show others what I am capable of."
Sanford also said there was no added pressure, adding that racing in Super Stock is not too different from racing in the Stock division.
“Mainly I just do it for fun,” Sanford said. “I don’t try to win.”
Tournament director Anthony LaPointe, who himself is a former competitor in this race, said the success of Christian, Sanford and Cameron Martin – who finished second in the Local Masters Division – has created a little more buzz going into this year’s race.
“You always have your excitement after Akron, even more when you place one,” LaPointe said. “Placing all three definitely made it a little bit different. I would say a lot of it had to do with coming out of COVID. A lot of people just wanted something to do, something to do with their family.”
LaPointe said the success of last year’s trio as well as other racers in recent years has put this race on the map, with the regional soap box derby director in attendance this weekend to watch the proceedings.
While the number of entries was down slightly from last year, when more than 70 racers competed, LaPointe said sponsorships are way up.
“We have had the most help from our sponsors I think ever,” LaPointe said. “I think this is our biggest year yet. We will raise the most money that we ever had. A lot of our sponsors have given double what they have in the past. That just speaks volumes about what this race means to them and the community.”
The event began in 1997 when LaPointe’s father Roger helped bring it back to Bowling Green. The event was held at Western Kentucky University, with racers going down the Avenue of Champions before moving to its current location at Phil Moore Park.
“I remember racing up at Western,” LaPointe said. “It was great, but to have our own track now – to be able to have this all set up and ready to go with a turn of a key makes a big difference. I think that has a big impact in bringing in more kids too because they pass by and wonder, ‘What is that?’ I think that has a big impact on getting some racers too.”
LaPointe said organizers will take a few days to recharge after this weekend before gearing up for next year’s 25th anniversary.
“We are really hoping that next year will be our biggest year, numbers-wise as well as help from the community,” LaPointe said.