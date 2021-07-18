The visiting Fulton Railroaders rallied for three runs in the top of the 10th inning to take down the Franklin Duelers 12-9 in Ohio Valley League baseball action Saturday night.
The Railroaders (22-13) took the lead for good in the 10th on Seth Gardner's two-run single.
Franklin (12-23) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Kolby Wall's misplayed ground ball scored two runs.
Fulton knotted the score with two runs in the top of the second, but the Duelers went back up by a run on a successful steal of home by Nate Mix.
The Railroaders' Grant Davis homered in the third to tie the game at 3-all, but Franklin's Benny Hymes answered in the bottom of the frame with a solo homer.
Gardner's two-run shot in the fifth put the Railroaders up 5-4, but Franklin's Wall promptly put his team back in front with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.
Fulton scored two runs in each of the next two innings to lead 9-6, but Franklin scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on wild pitches, then tied the game in the eighth on another error off a Wall ground ball.
Wall paced the Dulers with a 2-for-5 day with a homer and two RBIs. Luis Perez added two hits in the loss.
Franklin is back in action Sunday at Owensboro. Game time is 6 p.m.