The Franklin Duelers dropped a 16-4 decision in seven innings to the visiting Madisonville Miners in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Wednesday night.
The Miners erupted for eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend a 6-4 lead to 14-4.
Freddie Reams had a huge night for Madisonville, connecting for grand slams in both the fifth and sixth innings. Reams was 3-for-4 with nine RBIs. Reed Latimer added a 3-for-5 effort with home run and two RBIs for the Miners.
Benny Hymes went 3-for-4 to pace the Duelers, who totaled seven hits in the loss. Spencer Darland, Danny Garcia, Jacob Curtis and Nate Mix tallied one RBI apiece for Franklin.
The Duelers (2-3) are back in action Thursday night at Madisonville (1-4). Game time is 6:30 p.m.