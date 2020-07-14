Reserved seating for the 2020 RUNHAPPY Meet at Kentucky Downs are on sale now through the track’s online ticket office at kentuckydowns.com/racing/live-racing/buy-tickets.
COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have forced Kentucky Downs to adjust its seating availability and admission policy. As a result, admission to the live race meet will be by reserved seating only. There will be no general admission and no tailgating for the 2020 live race meet, which runs Sept. 7, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 16. Horsemen and their employees with a valid Kentucky thoroughbred license will be admitted at no charge, but will require a ticket for access to reserved-seating venues.
Ticketed seating will be available in three outdoor areas: an expanded Finish Line Pavilion, Turf Club Tent and picnic tables with all-weather umbrellas. Tables in every venue will be at least six feet apart. Seats must be purchased by the table, with no individual tickets sold.
In addition, a BYOT (Bring Your Own Tent) area will be sectioned into 10 feet by 10-feet spaces.
“Kentucky Downs’ race meet has become a late-summer rite for horseplayers and sports fans in the region, as well as a bucket-list item for racing enthusiasts across the country,” Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ senior vice president and executive director, said in a news release. “The health pandemic has turned the world upside down, and we’re just grateful that Kentucky has been allowed to safely open up racetracks at a reduced capacity. So we’ve worked hard and had to get creative to allow as many people as possible to enjoy our racing in person.”
Historical Horse Racing gaming in the main building will remain open throughout the live race meet, as will simulcasting on the second floor, with free admission. Due to COVID restrictions, the number of people who can be admitted is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis for both HHR and simulcasting. Guests will not have access to the racetrack areas without a ticket or KHRC license.
“Our tickets sell very quickly when we’re at full capacity with unlimited general admission,” Nicholson said. “So we cannot stress enough how important it is to purchase seats early in order to avoid getting shut out. The good news is that we do have a sixth day this year that should allow more people to enjoy America’s most unique race meet, with Kentucky Downs’ nation-leading full fields and low takeout.”
