Joshua Rhodes admittedly didn’t stretch as much as he should have Monday after a two and a half hour car ride from his home in Paducah to Indian Hills Country Club.
But despite the drive, it felt like he was still playing at Rolling Hills Country Club – his home course.
After bogeying No. 2, Rhodes put together a clean round in his first trip to Indian Hills since 2004, finishing with a 4-under 67 to claim a two-stroke victory in the Kentucky Golf Association Amateur Series event at the Bowling Green course.
“I actually play on greens very similar to these back home in Paducah. It was kind of like playing my home golf course, to be honest with you, but the last time I played this course was 2004, so it’s been a minute,” Rhodes said. “I didn’t really putt well, believe it or not. I just hit it close. ... It was kind of a clean round ball striking-wise.”
While it was the first trip back to Indian Hills in 16 years, Rhodes has been no stranger to tournaments, as Monday marked the 11th straight day he had played in one. The former Murray State golfer was coming off a showing in the 84th Irvin Cobb, where he shot a two-day 143 at Paxton Park Golf Course to finish tied for seventh in the amateur field. He’ll have a week off before playing in the 101st Kentucky Open, which is scheduled to begin July 28 at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.
“I’m golfed out,” Rhodes said. “I have played golf every day for the past 11 days, and then the match play last week, so Sunday I was playing 36 holes.”
After the bogey on No. 2 Monday, Rhodes birdied the par-3 third hole and made the turn at 2-under thanks to an eagle on No. 9.
“I bounced back birdie and then I parred all the way around to 9,” Rhodes said. “I hit driver, 7 iron to about two feet and tapped it in for eagle.”
He chipped to about a foot away on the 11th and 13th holes, allowing him to tap in for birdie on both to move to 4-under, and recorded pars the final five holes, including three-putting on the par-5 No. 16.
Tadd Switzer of Hopkinsville was 1-over through 11 holes, but three consecutive birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes put him at 2-under and in second place.
Glasgow graduate and rising Western Kentucky senior Chase Landrum finished tied for third with Eric King of Lexington at 2-over. Andrew Miller of Louisville and Brian Ebel of Lexington each posted 3-over 74s to round out the top five.
Jeff Egger of Morning View shot a 2-over 73 to claim the top spot in the Senior Division (ages 50-59), beating Bowling Green’s Mike Newton by four strokes.
In the Masters Division (ages 60-69), Bardstown’s Willie Edelen, Bowling Green’s Sammy Levinson and Louisville’s Scott Pottinger finished the round at 5-over, with Edelen claiming the division’s purse.
Doug Jenkins of Bowling Green finished with a 2-over 73 to win the Legends Division (Ages 70-plus).
