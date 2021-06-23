Carson Johnson is making the trip this week from New Mexico, where he recently started a new job at Philmont Scout Ranch, to Eugene, Ore., where he will meet up with his father, Douglas Johnson.
There, at 9 a.m. CT, the son will compete in the men's 20K racewalk Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field while the father provides support in an event he knows well.
He's the one that got his son involved in racewalking, he was his first coach and he already competed in the trials for the Tokyo Games.
"I think it's really special because racewalking has been something my dad and I have been able to share for quite a while now, and to be among the relatively few father-son duos to compete in the same Olympic year for the trials, it's pretty special for me that we both are doing it," Carson Johnson said.
THE STARTING LINE
In 1994, when Douglas Johnson was 34 years old, he wanted an event to compete in at the Bluegrass State Games, the signature event of the Bluegrass Sports Commission designed to provide Kentuckians of all ages and skill levels a wholesome avenue for positive development through sports and physical activity, to promote and develop amateur athletics and to provide the amateur athlete an opportunity to showcase their talent and receive statewide recognition, according to the organization's website.
Johnson had competed in track and field in high school as a hurdler and triple jumper, but had never been involved in racewalking before.
So he taught himself, and has stuck with it.
Racewalking combines endurance with technique, and differs from running in that it requires the participant to maintain contact with the ground at all times and requires the leading leg to be straightened as the foot makes contact with the ground, and it must remain straightened until the leg passes the upper body, according to the USA Track & Field explanation of the event.
Johnson, a family physician in Bowling Green, and his wife, Cynthia, have four children, including Carson, and the father has passed the sport along to them. He even coached others when he lived in Morganfield and had a small team that traveled to mini-meets over the years, he said.
"We have four children, and all four of them have gone to Junior Olympics youth racewalk events for many years. We've all done it and we've had a lot of fun with it as a family," Douglas Johnson said " ... It's just provided an opportunity to compete at a high level at national-type meets, and we've enjoyed that very much."
For Carson Johnson, the start came around the time he began middle school and was around 12 years old, but his breakthrough year was his sophomore year of high school, he said. Because racewalk isn't an event in Kentucky's high school meets, he traveled to AAU or USTAF meets around the country while attending South Warren High School. He's currently a rising junior at the University of the Cumberlands, where he is a member of the track and field team.
"(My dad and I) do a lot of the same distances, except I don't do the 50K, but occasionally we'll get on the start line for the same race," Carson Johnson said. "It's kind of fun. At this point I'm a little faster than him, but we just go out to have a good time. It's relatively rare when we do that, though."
Carson Johnson said he normally trains six days a week, with two hard workout days, a long workout day and the rest being relatively easy just to get miles in.
"When he was younger he trained with me, but now he's at a point where he's so much faster than I am that he doesn't get the benefit most of the time when I'm training with him," Douglas Johnson said. "A lot of times we start at the same time and I say, 'I'll meet you back here in 45 minutes,' and we each go at our own pace. That's usually how it works."
MOVING ALONG
Carson Johnson was a four-time High School Track and Field All-American, finishing as high as third at the 2018 New Balance Indoor National High School Championships in the one-mile racewalk.
His accomplishments have continued to pile up at the University of the Cumberlands, where he's received NAIA Track and Field All-American honors three times. He's a two-time Mid-South Conference champion and recently finished third in the 5,000-meter racewalk at the NAIA Championships in May with a time of 23:57.15.
He's also won the U20 5,000-meter racewalk at the Penn Relays in 2018, won the 2019 USATF U20 15K racewalk championship and was a member of Team USA in 2018 in the USA-Canada Dual Meet.
"I am beyond proud and excited for Carson for the year that he has had. To be a two-time All-American and an Olympic Trials qualifier all in the same year is an unbelievable accomplishment," University of the Cumberlands coach Randy Greer said in a news release. "For him to achieve this as just a sophomore in the middle of a pandemic is a testament to his work ethic and dedication. I am really excited to see how he does. "
The idea of competing in the Olympic Trials came in his first year of college, but that possibility got pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his first 20K came last fall, and he did another May 16. The latter, which took place in Whiting, N.J., he finished in 1:40.03, and put him in Saturday's field. He's the first Patriot to qualify for the Olympic Trials in the racewalk.
"My freshman year of college, one of my coaches was talking to me about the possibility of qualifying for the trials and asked me if I wanted to try to, and I said, 'Sure,' " Carson Johnson said. "The Olympics got moved a year, so it gave me an extra year to train. My dad thought it would be a pretty cool thing for me to try to go, so he was on board with it."
A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY
When Carson Johnson takes off in his race Saturday, he'll join his father, among many others, as athletes to compete in the Olympic Trials.
Douglas Johnson competed in the 50K racewalk on Jan. 25, 2020, before the remainder of the trials and the Tokyo Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He placed 10th with a time of 5:42.44 at the event in Santee, Calif. It's something he had worked toward since starting the sport in 1994 at the age of 34, and at 59 he did it.
And now, his son will do it, too, in the 20K event.
"I never thought that would be possible," Douglas Johnson said. "I tried to make the Olympic Trials for 25 years, and finally this year I was able to do that because I was ranked in the top 15 in that event. I didn't really make the qualifying standard, but being in the top 15, I was able to compete. Because they changed the way you qualify, I was able to make that happen."
Expectations are fairly reserved for the son entering Saturday's race. He knows pretty much all of his competition and has raced against most of them, he said, and enters the race seeded 12th out of 16 in the event.
"The racewalk community is pretty close, partially due to it being a smaller community, so that's something pretty neat about the sport," Carson Johnson said. "We all have pretty good camaraderie among competitors, even if we're hardened rivals."
While a chance to represent the U.S. in Tokyo may be beyond reach, Carson Johnson is enters Saturday's race with the hopes of cracking the top 10 and posting a sub-one hour, 40 minute time, with the chance of possibly improving down the line.
"We're very excited about his opportunity to compete in the Olympic Trials," Douglas Johnson said. "This is always something that a track and field athlete aspires to, and having that opportunity will be something that's welcomed by all of us.
"Realistically, making the Olympic team is unlikely to happen – he would have to finish in the top three, plus get an Olympic qualifying mark – so this is really kind of his Olympics, so to speak. He needs to just finish the highest he can and maybe work towards the next trials in three more years."