Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes secured a tour runner-up finish in the girls' 13-15 age division at Monday's rain-shortened Go Junior Golf Series Northern Championship at Owensboro Country Club.
Forbes fired a 48 to finish third in Monday's event.
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola also claimed tour runner-up status with a third-place finish after tallying a 53 in the girls' 11-12 division on Monday, while Bowling Green's Ella Street Schardein was named tour runner-up in the girls' 9-10 (6-hole) division after finishing second with a 33 on Monday.
Russellville's Elijah Forbes finished sixth in the boys' 16-18 division with a 43. Morgantown's Jonah Swift (46), Andrew Gill (46), Drew Daugherty (52) and Adam Rogers (57) also competed in Monday's tournament.
Bowling Green's Johnny Brown tallied a runner-up finish in the boys' 11-12 division with a 43.
In the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars finished third with a 44.
Bowling Green's Logan Ballard fired a 48 in the boys' 13-15 division, and Eli Schardein tallied a 23 in the boys' 8 and under (3-hole) division.