Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes tallied a 12-stroke victory in the girls' 13-15 division after firing a 90 in Monday's Go Junior Golf Series event held at the Pearl Club at the Summit in Owensboro.
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley notched a two-stroke win the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 37. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown (45) and Davis Gary (51) also competed in the division.
Russellville's Elijah Forbes finished one shot back in second after shooting an 84 in the boys' 16-18 division. Bowling Green's Maxwell Bewley (88) and Morgantown's Jonah Swift (90), Adam Rogers (91) and Drew Daugherty (94) also played in the division.
Bowling Green's Logan Ballard was fourth in the boys' 13-15 division with a 93, Ella Street Schardein was third in the girls' 9-10 (6-hole) division with a 39 and Eli Schardein tied for third in the boys' 8 and under (3-hole) division with a 21.