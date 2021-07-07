Russellville's Elijah Forbes fired a 75 for a one-stroke victory in the boys' 16-18 division at Tuesday's Go Junior Golf Series event at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville.
Bowling Green's Clayton Daniels was runner-up with a 76.
In the girls' 13-15 division, Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes earned a one-stroke victory after carding an 86.
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola won the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division by 25 strokes with a 45.
In the boys' 11-12 division, Bowling Green's Johnny Brown was sixth with a 46.
Bluegrass Golf Tour
Bowling Green's Carson Gammons finished fifth in the boy's 15-18 division in Tuesday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Wild Turkey Track Golf Club in Lawrenceburg.
Gammons carded a 14-over 85.
Gammons scored another fifth-place finish in Wednesday's Bluegrass Tour event at Peninsula Golf Resort in Lancaster after tallying a 99.