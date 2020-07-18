Russellville's Emma Fitzgerald wrapped up the tour championship with a runner-up finish in the GO Junior Golf Series Southern Series Tour Championship on Thursday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.
Fitzgerald shot a 60 to finish second in the girls' 13-15 age division to lock up the championship. Bowling Green's Emma Walters was fourth with a 63.
Bowling Green's Kate Spires finished second in the girls' 16-18 division with an 85.
Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes locked up the tour championship runner-up spot with a third-place finish in the girls' 13-15 division. Forbes shot a 94.
Russellville's Ty Butts tied for sixth in the boys' 16-18 division with an 82. Russellville's Elijah Forbes shot a 90.
In the boys' 13-15 division, Morgantown's Jonah Swift was sixth with a 92.
Bowling Green's Johnny Brown was sixth in the boys' 11-12 division with a 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.