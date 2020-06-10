Russellville’s Elijah Forbes finished sixth in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held Tuesday at Benton Golf and Country Club.
Forbes, competing in the boys’ 15-18 age division, shot a 19-over 91 to finish sixth in the tournament.
In the girls’ 14 & under division, Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes was second after shooting a 22-over 94.
