Russellville's Elijah Forbes fired a 2-over par 74 to claim a one-shot victory in the boys' 18-hole division Tuesday in a Go Junior Golf Series event held at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin.
Bowling Green's Maxwell Bewley and Clayton Daniels each shot 78 to tie for third in the division. Rockfield's Braydon Bond (79), Morgantown's Andrew Gill (81), Bowling Green's Miles Deaton (82), Morgantown's Jonah Swift (83) and Drew Daugherty (85), Bowling Green's Logan Ballard (85), Carson Gammons (87), Ethan Hill (97) and Morgantown's Adam Rogers (104) competed in the tournament.
Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes tied for second in the girls' 13-15 championship with a 92
Bowling Green's Emma Fitzgerald won the girls' 13-15 (9-hole division) by four strokes with a 52. Bowling Green's Stella Forney (57) and Sydney Hill (69) also played Tuesday.
Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole division) by two strokes with a 36, with Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley taking second (38).
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola won the girls' 11-12 (9-hole division) with a 65).
In the boys' 13-15 (9-hole division), Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars was fourth with a 45. Other area players included Bowling Green's Brady Hester (47) and Karson Rodgers (59).
Bowling Green's Ella Street Schardein won the girls' 9-10 (6-hole division) with a 35.
Franklin's Krish Kumar tied for second in the boys' 9-10 (6-hole division) with a 28, while Bowling Green's Carver Perry (second, 15) and Eli Schardein (fourth, 21) competed in the boys' 8 and under (3-hole division).