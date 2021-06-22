Russellville's Elijah Forbes shot a 6-over par 77 to claim a one-stroke victory in the boys' 15-18 division in Tuesday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event at Franklin Country Club.
Bowling Green's Charlie Reber finished as the runner-up with a 78 and Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship was two strokes back with a 79. Glasgow's Jase Cook, Scottsville's Peyton Cline, and Bowling Green's Brennan Smith and Mason Williams finished in a four-way tie for fourth after each shooting an 81.
Bowling Green's Logan Ballard and Max Bewley tied for eighth after firing 85s, while Bowling Green's Ethan Hill and Dalton Hogan tied for 11th after each shooting an 87.
Other area players competing were Bowling Green's Carson Gammons (13th, 88), Glasgow's Branson Bartley (tied for 14th, 89), Bowling Green's Jake Russell (16th, 90), Brett Hazelip (17th, 91) and Ben Davenport (18th, 92), Auburn's Braden Engler (tied for 19th, 93), Bowling Green's Zach Buchanan (tied for 19th, 93), Rockfield's Josh Kelley (21st, 102), and Bowling Green's Jake Duff (22nd, 108) and Gavin Grinstead (23rd, 111).
In the girls' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Emma Harmon tallied a three-stroke victory after shooting a 7-over 78. Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey took runner-up honors with an 81, followed by Bowling Green's Ainslee Cruce with an 84.
Also competing were Woodburn's Conleigh Wilson (fifth, 89), Glasgow's Bailey Birdsell (sixth, 92) and Graycen Flatt (seventh, 94), Bowling Green's Raegan Richardson (eighth, 95) and Hallie Jo Simpson (ninth, 97), Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes (10th, 98) and Bowling Green's Leah Hughes (11th, 108).
Franklin's Brady Delk won the boys' 12-14 division by two strokes with an 83. Bowling Green's Miles Deaton was the runner-up with an 85, Scottsville's Eli Stamper and Bowling Green's Brady Patterson tied for fourth with 90s and Glasgow's Sam Allen was fifth with a 111.
Scottsville's Ella Anderson and Auburn's Emma Fitzgerald tied for first in the girls' 14 and under division after each shot 31-over 102.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars claimed a seven-stroke win in the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division with an 11-over 47, followed by Bowling Green's Will Isaac (54) and Ryan Sullivan (61).
Glasgow's Griffin Jackson and Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley tied for first in the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division after each shot an even-par 36. Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris was one shot back with a 37 and Nicholas Morris was next with a 41.
Alvataon's Alex Luttrell won the girls' 13-18 (9-hole) division after shooting a 16-over 52.