Russellville’s Elijah Forbes fired a 3-over par 75 to win the boys’ 15-18 division by a stroke over runner-up Carson Davenport of Springfield, Tenn., in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Jr. Series event Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship was third with a 5-over 77 and Alvaton’s Michael Lang tied for fifth with a 79. Bowling Green’s Zach Buchanan tied for seventh with an 81, and Rockfield’s Braydon Bond and Ben Davenport tied for ninth after shooting 82.
Other area players included Bowling Green’s Max Bewley (11th, 85) and Logan Ballard (12th, 87), Glasgow’s Jase Cook (tied for 13th, 89), Bowling Green’s Landon Meisel (tied for 13th, 89), Bowling Green’s Brennen Smith (17th, 90), Glasgow’s Branson Bartley (tied for 19th, 92), Bowling Green’s Dalton Hogan (tied for 19th, 92), Bowling Green’s Jake Russell (tied for 24th, 97), Scottsville’s Peyton Cline (tied for 24th), 97) and Rockfield’s Josh Kelley (28th, 105).
Bowling Green’s Miles Deaton shot an 5-over 77 to win the boys’ 12-14 division by three strokes over Glasgow’s Bo Shelton (80).
Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge and Eli Stamper tied for fifth with 89s, Bowling Green’s Layton Richey was seventh with a 90, Glasgow’s Harrison Belcher was ninth with a 100, Bowling Green’s Brady Patterson was 10th with a 103 and Glasgow’s Sam Allen was 11th with a 118.
Bowling Green’s Ryan Loiars won the boys’ 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 12-over 48. Bowling Green’s Will Isaac took second with a 53.
Bowling Green’s Rowdy Harris won the boys’ 10-and-under (9-hole) division with a 3-over 39. Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley tied for second with a 43 and Bowling Green’s Nicholas Morris was fourth with a 47.
In the girls’ 15-18 division, Bowling Green’s Emma Harmon took second with a 9-over 81, one shot back of Paducah’s Ellie Roof.
Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes was ninth with a 99, Glasgow’s Graycen Flatt was 10th with a 102 and Bowling Green’s Maddie Green was 12th with a 127.
In the girls’ 14-and-under division, Bowling Green’s Jenna Harston was third with a 106 and Scottsville’s Ella Anderson was fourth with a 108.