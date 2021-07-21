Scottsville’s Rafe Blankenship fired a 1-over par 73 to claim a two-stroke victory in the boys’ 15-18 division during a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event Wednesday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Bowling Green’s Max Bewley took runner-up honors with a 75, followed by Russellville’s Elijah Forbes (76), Rockfield’s Braydon Bond (77) and Bowling Green’s Dalton Hogan (84).
Scottsville’s Peyton Cline (86), Auburn’s Braden Engler (88), Woodburn’s Tanner Robinson (95), Glasgow’s Branson Bartley (98) and Rockfield’s Josh Kelley (99) also competed in the event.
Glasgow’s Bailey Birdsell tallied a four-stroke victory with an 8-over 80 in the girls’ 15-18 division. Bowling Green’s Raegan Richardson (84) was second, followed by Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes (91).
Scottsville’s Eli Stamper shot an 8-over 80 to win by one stroke in the boys’ 12-14 division.
Scottsville’s Barton Rutledge was second with an 81, followed by Russellville’s Hunter Holloway (89) and Scottsville’s Peyton West (94).
In the girls’ 14 and under division, Auburn’s Emma Fitzgerald won by two strokes with a 29-over 101. Alvaton’s Alex Luttrell (103) was the runner up.
Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley won the boys’ 10 and under (9-hole) division by 12 strokes with a 1-over 37.
In the girls’ 12 and under (9-hole) division, Bowling Green’s Amy Tomblinson was third with an 11-over 47.
Russellville’s Karson Rogers took third in the boys’ 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 21-over 57.