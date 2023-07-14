Caroline Childers, right, of Bowling Green tees off on hole four as Morgan Hunter, left, of Franklin-Simpson watches during the KHSAA Region 3 Girls’ Golf Championship at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville, Ky., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Scottsville's Eli Stamper and Bowling Green's Caroline Childers claimed age-division titles Friday in the Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series' Tour Championship held at Bardstown Country Club-Maywood.
Stamper, who entered the day three shots back of the lead, fired a final-round 73 to force a playoff with Prospect's Graham Schmidt. Squaring off on the No. 10 hole, Stamper picked up to victory in the boys' 15-18 division with a birdie on the par-five hole to finish at 5-over par 149 for the two-day tournament.
Glasgow's Jase Cook finished fourth with a 12-over 156, and Glasgow's Tate Pace tied for eighth with a 17-over 161.
Childers erased a one-stroke deficit after the first round with a second-round 73 to finish at 9-over 153, good for a three-stroke victory in the girls' 15-18 division.
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola took third in the girls' 14 and under division after carding a 9-over 153, nine shots off the lead.