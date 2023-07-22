Eli Stamper of Allen County-Scottsville tees off on hole two during the KHSAA Region 3 Golf Championship at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green, Ky., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Caroline Childers of Bowling Green High School hits her ball toward the green on hole two during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Scottsville's Eli Stamper and Bowling Green's Caroline Childers capped off the summer season by being named as Bluegrass Golf Tour players of the year in their respective age divisions on Friday.
Players had the opportunity to compete in more than 50 events with the top 6 event point totals contributing toward player of the year rankings.
All player of the year winners will receive a trophy during the Bluegrass Cup banquet in October, and Stamper and Childers earned an invitation to participate in the J.B. Holmes Cup on Oct. 20-22 at Campbellsville Country Club. The Holmes Cup consists of team and individual matches at no cost to the participants.
A total of at least 36 players will also receive an invitation to compete in the Bluegrass Cup scheduled on Oct. 28-29 at Crosswinds Golf Course. The top eight Class of 2024 or younger players in the boys' and girls' 15-18 divisions and the top four players in the boys' 12-14, girls' 14 & under, boys' 11-12, boys' 10 & under, and girls' 12 & under earn an invitation to participate in this Ryder Cup-style event. Stamper and Childers will serve as the captains for the two teams as the players of the year in the boys' and girls' 15-18 divisions.
Boys 15-18 Division
In the boys' 15-18 division, Stamper (892 points) earned four victories with a top-10 finish at the Cullan Brown Invitational, but the decisive points were earned with a playoff victory at the Tour Championship with a birdie on the first extra hole to edge out Graham Schmidt. Schmidt (Prospect) was close behind with 852.33 points.
Childers (885 points) earned five victories in the girls' 15-18 division while finishing in the Top 4 in 15 events. The signature victory came in the Tour Championship with a career-best 73 (+1) in the final round to barely edge out Kelsay Collins. Collins (Monticello) finished a close second with 883 points with seven wins. Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan will also receive an invitation to participate in the Bluegrass Cup.
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley finished third in the boys' 12-14 division. Bewley won each of the six events played while earning 761 points.
Defending Player of the Year Elsie Espinola of Bowling Green claimed runner-up honors in the girls' 14 and under division after finishing with 905 points including 10 victories and top-3 finishes in all three major two-day championships including the Cullan Brown Invitational, Bluegrass College Showcase and Tour Championship.