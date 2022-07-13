Scottsville's Eli Stamper fired an 8-over par 78 to claim a one-stroke victory in the boys' 15-18 age division in Wednesday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Park Mammoth Golf Club in Park City.
Bowling Green's Landon Meisel finished as the runner-up after shooting a 79 and Glasgow's Branson Bartley was third with an 81. Bowling Green's Wick Dotson (eighth, 92), Smiths Grove's Andrew Talley (ninth, 94), Bowling Green's Connor Baer (10th, 96), Glasgow's Sam Allen (11th, 111) and Franklin's Gavin Summers (12th, 113) also competed.
Scottsville's Barton Rutledge won the boys' 12-14 division by two strokes after carding an 8-over 78. Glasgow's Harrison Belcher and Cameron Pippen tied for second after both shot 80s.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 5-over 40, while BG's Nicholas Morris won the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) with a 10-over 45 and Bowling Green's Mallory Bray won the girls' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 29-over 64.
In the girls' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Hallie Jo Simpson finished third with a 93, Alvaton's Alex Luttrell was fourth with a 104 and Bowling Green's Jenna Reneau was sixth with a 119.
Bowling Green's Stella Forney took second in the girls' 14 and under division with a 22-over 92. BG's Amy Tomblinson was third (99), followed by Scottsville's Ella Anderson (100), Franklin's Chloe Chaney (101) and Scottsville's Lucy Zalla (103).
In the girls 12 and under division, Bowling Green's Annalise Morris was third (58) and Riley Miller finished fourth (59).
The tournament second half of the BGT's Combo Regional No. 9 after the first half was played at Willow Oaks Golf Course in Glasgow. Bartley won the boys' 15-18 combo title, Rutledge took first in the boys' 12-14 division and Loiars won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division.