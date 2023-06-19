Scottsville's Eli Stamper fired a 2-under par 69 to win the boys' 15-18 age division by three strokes at Monday's Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin.
Bowling Green's Layton Richey tied for second with a 1-over 72, Bowling Green's Ben Davenport was fourth with a 74, and Glasgow's Tate Pace and Jace Cook were part of a three-way tie for fifth after both carded 77s. Scottsville's Barton Rutledge was eighth with a 78, and Bowling Green's Brady Patterson and Scottsville's Blayne Moore tied for 10th after both shot 80. Bowling Green's Ty Wilson and Ryan Loiars both shot 81 to tie Franklin's Alan Johnson for 12th.
Other area players in the boys' 15-18 division were Auburn's Braden Engler (15th, 81), Bowling Green's Jake Russell (16th, 83), Franklin's Dylan Fiveash (17th, 84), Alvaton's Connor Baer (19th, 87), Scottsville's Evan Brown (20th, 88), Franklin's Dai'Shaun Flippin (21st, 91) and Russellville's Riley Shepherd (22nd, 93).
Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan secured a four-stroke win in the girls' 15-18 division after shooting a 3-over 75. Bowling Green's Jenna Harston was third with an 87, Bowling Green's Hallie Jo Simpson took fourth with an 89, and Bowling Green's Stella Forney tied for fifth with Franklin's Chloe Chaney after both carded 93s.
Adrian Bewley of Bowling Green claimed a four-stroke win in the boys' 12-14 division after shooting an even-par 71. Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris claimed runner-up honors with a 75. Glasgow's Micah Page and Bowling Green's Eli Wade tied for third with 77s, Glasgow's Ezra Page was sixth with an 81, Russellville's Davis Switzer finished seventh with an 88 and Franklin's Hunter Speed was nineth with a 101.
Glasgow's Chloe Witcher won the girls' 14 and under division by four strokes with a 7-over 79. Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola took second with an 83, Scottsville's Ella Anderson was fourth with an 87 and Bowling Green's Riley Miller was fifth with a 100.
In the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green's Luke McClanahan tallied a two-stroke win with a 7-over 43. Bowling Green's Nicholas Morris (45) was second, followed by Scottsville's Lincoln Zalla (51) in third.
Bowling Green's Annalise Morris shot a 21-over 57 to take first in the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division.
GO Junior Series
Bowling Green's Johnny Brown took runner-up honors in the boys' 13-15 age division on Monday in a GO Junior Golf Series event held at Hillcrest Golf Course in Owensboro.
Brown fired an 11-over 83 to finish second in the division, five strokes back of Owensboro's Luke Estes (78).