Scottsville's Eli Stamper claimed a one-stroke victory in the boys' 15-18 age division Monday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Bowling Green Country Club.
Stamper fired a 6-over-par 78 to edge Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship by a stroke to win the division. Bowling Green's Ian Geoghegan was third (80) and Bowling Green's Ty Wilson finished fifth (83).
Other area players competing included Bowling Green's Jake Russell (85) and Ben Davenport (85), Auburn's Braden Engler (86), Bowling Green's Landon Meisel (86), Clayton Daniels (86), and Graham Hightower (87), Woodburn's Tanner Robinson (90), Bowling Green's Brady Patterson (91), Dalton Hogan (91) and Connor Baer (92), Glasgow's Branson Bartley (93), and Bowling Green's Ethan Hill (97) and Logan Ballard (97).
Layton Richey of Bowling Green won the boys' 12-14 division by six strokes with a 12-over 78. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown was second with an 84, with Scottsville's Barton Rutledge third with an 85 and Glasgow's Tate Pace fourth with an 89. Scottsville's Peyton West (96) and Franklin's Dai'Shaun Flippin (117) also competed Monday.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars won the boys' 13-18 (9-hole) division by six strokes with a 3-over 39, Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by six strokes with a 3-over 39, and Bowling Green's Nicholas Morris won the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division by 18 strokes with a 6-over 42.
Ainslee Cruce of Bowling Green took second in the girls' 15-18 division with a 10-over 82, followed by Bowling Green's Sydney McClanahan in third with an 84 and Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes finishing fifth with a 90. Bowling Green's Halley Jo Simpson (93), Auburn's Emma Fitzgerald (99) and Bowling Green's Jenna Reneau (118) also played Monday.
Bowling Green's Annalise Morris finished second in the girls' 12 and under (9-hole) division with a 22-over 58, and Bowling Green's Riley Miller was third (65).
In the girls' 14-and-under division, Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola was third with a 16-over 88 and Scottsville's Ella Anderson (103) finished fifth.
Bowling Green's Mallory Bray finished third in in the girls' 13-18 (9-hole) division with a 69.
Bewley ties for second at Nevel Meade
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley tied for second in the boys' 10-11 age division Tuesday in a Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series NB3 boys' local qualifier at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect.
Bewley shot an 8-over 80 to tie for second in his division.
Glasgow's Jase Cook finished fifth in the boys' 14-15 division with a 7-over 79.
Daugherty takes third at Windridge CC
Morgantown's Drew Daugherty fired a 2-over par 38 to finish third in the boys' 16-18 division of Monday's rain-shortened GO Series event at Windridge Country Club in Owensboro.
Morgantown's Jonah Swift (52) and Brady Jones (61) also played in the event.