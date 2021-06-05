Zach Sliger fired a complete-game shutout as the host Franklin Duelers downed the Madisonville Miners 10-0 in season-opening Ohio Valley League baseball action Friday night.
Sliger allowed no runs off six hits and no walks to earn the win. He struck out four batters.
Braxton Meguiar was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to lead the Duelers at the plate. Spencer Darland was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Austin Ehren was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Jack Rando and Koby Wall each added an RBI in the win.
Franklin (1-0) is back in action Saturday against the host Muhlenberg County Stallions. Game time is 7:05 p.m. CT