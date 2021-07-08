Chad White is taking a leading role in laying down a strong foundation for youth volleyball in the region.
White is director of Southern Kentucky SWAT, a nonprofit volleyball club formed last year as a potential bridge for prospective players looking to move into travel ball.
"We had a lot of girls that were playing rec, and the rec division for the county parks and recreation has basically doubled in the last two to three years," White said. "So we've got a lot of girls that are growing in volleyball but they don't know if they're ready to make the jump into club ball just yet because it's a pretty big expense."
"... What we were trying to do was kind of fill a void by offering a travel experience of getting into competitive volleyball, but without the expense. We're trying to provide an affordable option."
Southern Kentucky SWAT offered two teams in its first season – an 11-and-under squad and a 12U team – that provided players the chance to play in travel-circuit tournaments locally and in Louisville. This past season, Southern Kentucky SWAT played in eight tournaments as a member of USA Volleyball.
The teams practiced this year in the indoor facilities at Michael O. Buchanon Park and Ephram White Park, and that will likely continue as Southern Kentucky SWAT expands to as many as seven teams this coming season and prepares to host a tournament for the first time. A home facility is a long-term goal for the club, White said.
In addition to providing an outlet for players, White said Southern Kentucky SWAT was determined to be a good community partner from the start.
"We actually held a fundraiser at the end of the season and gave Life's Better Together a check for $4,600," White said. "We're tied into a bunch of community service projects, just trying to be a very good, well-rounded organization that's not just good for the girls but also the parents and the coaches and everybody else involved within the community."
Last month, Southern Kentucky SWAT entered into a three-year partnership with Ohio-based Positive Coaching Alliance, a national organization that offers workshops and resources that focus on a core principle of "Better Athletes, Better People."
"We just wanted to make sure that everyone understood what our mission was, what our vision was and put things in place so that we can be super successful in accomplishing those goals," White said. "As we got toward the end of the season, we realized we kind of need a third-party voice to come in and help us with that structure."
White said the club has already seen the benefits of the partnership, with evaluation forms provided by Positive Coaching Alliance available for Southern Kentucky SWAT at the end of its first season.
"That's just going to open us up to tons of resources," White said. "All the workshops that we're going to be able to provide for the coaches, the families and the kids ... everybody involved with what we're doing."