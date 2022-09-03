More than 500 Special Olympics athletes from throughout Kentucky are set to hit the field at Michael O. Buchanon Park on Sept. 9-10, when the Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament and Team Skills Competition returns to Bowling Green.
This will be the 13th year that Bowling Green has hosted the event.
One team from Bowling Green and one from Barren County have qualified among the 30 squads from throughout the state that will be competing for medals in nine divisions in the state tournament. Another Bowling Green team as well as one from Russellville will take part in the Skills Competition.
Games get underway Friday at 6:30 p.m. on four Buchanon Park fields and continue with four more games at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Bowling Green will play in one of the 6:30 p.m. games. Barren County will open at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Games resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday with final games starting at 3:15 p.m.
The Team Skills Competition for teams that did not qualify for the state tournament brackets will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Skills Competition measures each player’s abilities at several softball skills and assigns a score for each.
On Saturday, the event will include a Young Athletes Festival from 9 a.m. to noon. Young Athletes is a program for children ages 2 to 7 years old who are not yet eligible for our traditional sports program. The festival will include activities, games, giveaways and support information.
In addition to the Young Athletes Festival, the tournament will also host the first live activity by members of the Health Messengers program. Health Messengers are trained athlete leaders who help spread the word of the benefits of healthy lifestyles to their fellow athletes. Health Messengers Jennifer Hamilton and Katie Williams will have a station set up to distribute healthy lifestyle and diet information throughout the weekend.
Spectators are welcome at all game sessions and there is no cost for admission.
The Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament is sponsored by Special Olympics Kentucky Year-Round Partners Texas Roadhouse and Toyota Motor Corporation; as well as Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information about the Special Olympics Kentucky State Softball Tournament, contact Holly Vincent, Special Olympics Kentucky Director of Sports and Competitions at 502-695-8222 or via email at hvincent@soky.org.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals 8 years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports.
In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 10,000 athletes statewide annually.