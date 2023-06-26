Chase Landrum
Chase Landrum shows off the championship trophy after winning the Pickens Amateur championship Sunday at CrossWinds Golf Course.

 JEFF NATIONS/jeff.nations@bgdailynews.com

Chase Landrum might not break out the clubs quite as often as he once did, but the Glasgow resident proved Sunday he still knows his way around a golf course.

