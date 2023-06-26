Chase Landrum might not break out the clubs quite as often as he once did, but the Glasgow resident proved Sunday he still knows his way around a golf course.
Landrum, who was named the 2016 Kentucky Mr. Golf as a senior at Glasgow High School and went on to a four-year collegiate career at Western Kentucky, claimed a one-stroke win in the Pickens Amateur on Sunday at CrossWinds Golf Course.
It was a rock-steady day for Landrum, who hit for par on each of the final nine holes to take home the victory. He finished with a 5-under par 139 over the two-day tournament, backing a first-round 69 with a 70 to hold off runner-up Drake Duncan.
“I’ve had a long stretch of golf here,” Landrum said. “I played in the state am last week, then I played last weekend somewhere as well. I was coming in this weekend just trying to fine-tune a few things. It’s always good to get a win.”
Those long stretches of play are a bit less frequent these days, as Landrum is focused on his career in the Glasgow Independent Schools system. He still tries to make time for tournaments and occasional forays back into touring competition – Landrum said he plans to play next in a pre-qualifier for the PGA’s Barbasol Championship, which is scheduled for July 13-16 in Nicholasville.
“I occasionally might play a qualifier here or there, just to see where I’m still at,” Landrum said. “But I’ve kind of backed off. ... It’s been a hard two years. I’m working in the school system at Glasgow, coaching golf. I’m still playing a bunch of golf, though. I’m still playing a bunch of invitationals. I like competing. It’s in my blood.”
Landrum had to compete all day Sunday, with Duncan – a former South Warren High School standout who played collegiately at Middle Tennessee – and Owensboro’s Larry Maxwell staying right with him throughout.
Down to the final hole, Duncan had a chance to potentially force a playoff with a chip-in but came up 10 inches short of the cup.
“That’s golf,” Duncan said with a smile. “It was a good round, kind of battling. Coming in on (No. 6), hit water and saved par. And then on the second-to-last hole (No. 8), hit one in the water and made bogey, so kind of gave a few up.”
“I didn’t calculate the wind right on (No.) 8 – (No.) 6 was just a bad swing.”
Maxwell finished two shots back with a 141 to take third, with Bowling Green’s Clark McDougal and Cameron Fields each carding a 142.
Recent Allen County-Scottsville graduate and Lindsey Wilson signee Rafe Blankenship was next with a 143 along with Dawson McDaniel and Jared Brown, who won the Paul R. Walker Memorial Golf Tournament earlier this month. Rounding out the top 10 in the championship flight were Parker Scarbro (144) and Trey Lewis (145).
“We had a good battle in our group today,” Landrum said. “Larry and Drake and I were battling back and forth all day, seems like it was just flipping back and forth. One of us would be on top, then the other would be on top. I just tried to keep my card clean all day, which I had one bogey – missed a tap-in. That happens.”
First-round leader Curtis Baer took medalist honors with that opening-round 68.
Other flight winners were Nate Johnson (first), Chad Stice (second), Evan Webb (third), Brad Collins (fourth) and Stan Murphy (fifth).{&end}