Team Cooper won Sunday’s singles matches to beat team Yoko and claim the Mason Cup at Olde Stone Golf Course.
The two teams entered tied 8-8 after Saturday’s Four-Ball and Mixed Singles matches, but Cooper outscored Yoko 10-6 in the 16 singles matches to finish with a final score of 18-14.
Team Cooper’s winners on Sunday were Charlie Reber over Alec Barker, Michael Lang over William Hudson, Mary Keene Marrs over Savannah Howell, Madison Borders over Madison Hudson, Alex Bennett over Chase Wilson, Trinity Beth over C.A. Carter, Luke Bischoff over Drew Wallace, Matthew Troutman over Camden Smith and Peyton Samuels over Jacob Lang.
Team Yoko’s winners on Sunday were Yoko Tai over Abigail Sutherland, Janie Morgan over Claire Beth Ramsey, Brady Smith over Reed Richey, Frederick Chappell over Cathryn Brown, and Jenna Estravillo over Emma Harmon.
Cooper Claycomb vs. Luke Poulter and Louie Zheng Yi vs. Ian Asch both finished with the golfers halving the match.
The Mason Cup is an annual two-day Ryder Cup style tournament that is part of the AJGA’s State Cup Series and features top junior golfers from around the country.
Proceeds from the event benefit the AJGA’s ACE Grant program and the Mason Goodnight Foundation, which honors Mason Goodnight, a fourth grader who passed away suddenly in April 2017. The Foundation supports youth initiatives in Bowling Green and surrounding communities.