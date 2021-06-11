A three-run second inning helped the visiting Hoptown Hoppers claim a 4-1 victory over the homestanding Franklin Duelers in Ohio Valley League baseball action on Friday night.
In the top of the second inning, the Hoppers got a three-run home run from Landon Choboy to take a 3-0 lead.
Jackson Lyons went six innings for Hoptown, allowing zero runs on three hits, striking out five and walking one.
Zach Sliger took the loss for the Duelers. Sliger lasted five innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out five and walking one. Nate Cunningham, Gage Holeman and Jaxson Lucas each contributed in relief for the Duelers.
Franklin totaled seven hits in the game. Carter Vrabel and Braxton Meguiar each had multiple hits for the Duelers.
Hoptown tallied 11 hits on the day. Jake Parr, Benjamin (B.J.) Banyon and Joe Sassi all had multiple hits for the Hoppers.
Franklin (2-5) is back in action Saturday on the road against the Paducah Chiefs. Game time is 6:30 p.m.