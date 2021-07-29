It was a historic weekend for three local soap box derby racers.
Champions in May during the local BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby, Nathen Christian, Cameron Martin and Kelsey Sanford earned trips to the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships at the Derby Downs Track in Akron, Ohio, where the trio earned top-three finishes.
Christian finished first in the Local Super Stock Division, while Martin finished second in the Local Masters Division and Sanford finished third in the Local Stock Division.
It’s the first time in the history of the event that three racers from the same town all finished in the top three.
“There has never been a region where all three cars that won (the local event) were top three in the world,” Christian said. “That’s pretty awesome for everyone.”
For Christian, 16, Saturday’s win was an emotional one – a journey eight years in the making. His best finish in the world event prior to Saturday was fifth, with a second-place finish in an all-star race featuring the top 16 cars in every division in 2019.
“At first, it didn’t feel real,” Christian said. “It was just a dream come true. I still didn’t believe it had actually happened. I feel it a little bit (now), but it still hasn’t sunk in completely.”
Christian said while it was a surreal experience, he entered the event confident he could do well.
“I definitely thought I had a shot,” Christian said. “I didn’t think it was going to be easy, that is for sure. I just knew I had to work for it, stay composed.”
Martin, 15, has been racing for six years. He said his performance was a pleasant surprise.
“I didn’t expect to even get close,” Martin said. “I didn’t come into that thinking I was going to win or get close at all. Once I got into the top nine, I thought I could actually get in the top three at least and I did.”
Sanford, 13, in her fourth year of racing was also surprised by her finish.
“In the beginning I told myself if I finished in the top three that I was going to cry,” Sanford said. “I got in the top nine and I was nervous because I didn’t know if I was actually going to get in the top three or not, and then I did.”
All three racers said they have shared in each other’s success, proud that they were able to do something that hasn’t been done before.
“It means the world to us,” Christian said. “It’s more than a blessing to do this, not only for my family and myself but for all of Region 12 and everybody in the Bowling Green area.”
Christian added that soap box derby has helped him build connections and bonds with lots of people, including Martin and Sanford.
“This is a prime example to show that dreams can come true for anybody, no matter the circumstances,” Christian said. “If you just put your mind to it and have the dedication and you know what it takes, I definitely feel like it is possible to make anything come true.”
Martin said he hopes this helps revive soap box derby interest in the area, which has waned a bit in recent years.
All three plan on coming back next year to make another run at Akron. Martin and Sanford only race during the BB&T event, while Christian races year round – with his sights set on the Indy Car Nationals Labor Day Weekend.
“I would love to stay in Super Stock,” Christian said. “I’ve had the most success inside of Super Stock, but it would be a dream come true to place top 3 in Indy Car Nationals which is coming up soon. We have a rally race in Indianapolis next weekend. We are going to try to go up there, practice and experiment, see what we can work on.”