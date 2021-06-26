Defending champion Blain Turner carded a 7-under 65 to lead the way following the first round of the Pickens Amateur Championship on Saturday at Crosswinds Golf Course.
Turner enters Sunday's final round with a four-shot lead, but 10 golfers are within six shots. Western Kentucky teammates Chase Landrum and Dawson McDaniel are tied for second with Parker Scarbro with a 3-under 69.
TA Wells, Drake Duncan and Larry Maxwell carded 70s on Saturday and sit five shots back. CM Mixon, Ryan Harris, Sunny Pal and Joe Hood are tied for eighth with a 1-under 71.